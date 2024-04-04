Top 5 Companies In The European Aerospace & Defense Market 2024-2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Companies in the European Aerospace & Defense Market: Airbus, BAE Systems, Dassault, Leonardo, Thales - Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus, 2024-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Global Aerospace & Defense Market is in a major upswing phase owing to the whittling down of traditional, rule-based world order; led by China's geopolitical revisionism, backed by military ascension amid territorial disputes as well as issues with neighbors & military adventurism in Asia; and Russia's military resurgence with a renewed threat to Europe as the geopolitical dynamic clearly shifts towards multi-polarity.

The same has led to a virtual defense renaissance globally and has created a surge in demand for procurement of new defense equipment, replacement of legacy systems, increased spending outlay towards R&D on next generation technologies and an accelerated production ramp-up of ammunition being undertaken across most key markets globally.

Global defense spending, clearly, is on an upward growth trajectory, driven by geopolitical shifts, and is projected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2027, thereby, providing the defense industrial bases across most key markets significant growth opportunities for the medium term horizon as it is desperately trying to ramp-up production rates over near term, amid supply chain constraints, to backfill depleting U.S. & NATO allies' stockpiles of munitions, missiles & weapon systems besides fulfilling Ukraine's critical requirements and to meet growing international demand in the era of great power competition.

The surge in European Defense Budgets in 2023 drove the collective growth in global defnese spending for 2023 as the focus remains on equipment recapitalizatin & replacement, capabilities expansion and modernization and beefing up of defense capabilities amid resurgence of the Russian threat. Around 18 NATO nations based in the EU complied with the mandate of spending 2% of GDP on defense in 2023 and this number is likely to witness a further uptick going forward.

Study Coverage



Comprehensive analysis of business portfolio and strategic market positioning

Analysis of Overall Strategy Focus

Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans for the Medium Term Horizon

Detailed Comparative SWOT Analysis for the A&D OEMs

Outlining of Key Growth Opportunities

Analysis of Emerging & Game Changer Technologies Projections and market evolution for the Global A&D market over medium term

For Whom: Key Decision-Makers across Industry Value Chain



Key Decision-Makers across the European & Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

Defense Procurement Executives & Defense Departments

Program Offices & Managers

Top Management of Industry OEMs, Players across Industry Value Chain & Other Companies

Suppliers, Vendors, Technology & Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain

Existing & Potential Investors

Industry & Company Analysts

M&A Advisory Firms

Strategy & Management Consulting Firms

PE Firms, Venture Capitalists and Financing & Leasing Companies Researchers and all those associated with the industry in general

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 5 Aerospace & Defense Companies

a) Founded

b) Headquartered

c) Business Segments

d) Employees

e) Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

f) Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

g) Key Executives

h) Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

1. Revenue Base & Growth Trend

2. Revenues Split by Key Segments

3. Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

4. Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

5. Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

6. Return on Sales Trend

7. Profitability Growth Trend

8. Cash Flow from Operations

9. R&D Expenditure Trend

10. CAPEX Trend

11. Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

12. Order Backlog Position

Section 3: SWOT Analysis-For each of Europe's Top 5 Industry Players



Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon Threats to Mitigate

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths



Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Dassault Aviation SA

Leonardo S.p.A. Thales SA

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses



Airbus SE

BAE Systems plc

Dassault Aviation SA

Leonardo S.p.A. Thales SA

Section 6: Strategy Focus & Priorities

Section 7: Key Strategies & Plans



Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Aerospace & Defense Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics



Driving Forces Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends



Industry Trends

Market Trends Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 11: Latest & Upcoming Defense Programs in Europe - Program Factsheets & Analysis

Section 12: Key Emerging & Game Changer Technologies

Section 13: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Aerospace & Defense Market - 2024-2027

13.1 Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Aerospace & Defense

13.2 U.S. & Global Defense Spending Trends

13.3 Global Top 5 & Top 10 Defense Spending Nations

13.4 Global Defense Spending - Market Outlook & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

13.5 Global Defense Spending - Trends & Spending Projections - 2024-2027

13.6 Global Defense Spending & Growth Rates for Key Regions



U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific Middle East

13.7 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast - In Units and Value Terms

13.8 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Segments - In Units and Value Terms



Narrow Body Aircrafts

Wide Body Aircrafts Regional Aircrafts - Jets and Turboprops

13.9 Global Commercial Aircraft Market - 2023-2042 - Aircraft Deliveries Forecast for Key Markets & Regions

