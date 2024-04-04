Moscow describes Israeli assault on Damascus as terrorist

(MENAFN) The chief of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, has depicted Monday’s air-attack on the Iranian Consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus as a terrorist assault conducted by the Israeli administration.



Talking to journalists following a conference with his Belarusian equals on Tuesday, the spy head condemned the attack, which allegedly murdered many Iranian diplomats and seven officers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), together with two generals – Mohammad Reza Zahedi as well as Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.



Naryshkin depicted the airstrike as “an ugly and criminal step in relation to the sovereign state of Iran, and in relation to the sovereign state of Syria, on whose territory this terrorist act was committed.” He also noted that the SVR has gotten extra data regarding what happened, as well as responses from different nations, however, did not give any more specifics.



Russia’s Foreign Ministry has also condemned the bombardment of the Iranian complex in Damascus, emphasizing that any assaults on diplomatic procedures, which are safeguarded under the Vienna agreements on diplomatic ties, are intolerable. The office also stated that the attack formed a great danger to Syrian citizens, as the construction is based in an inhabited region, also cautioned that such bold conducts by Israel could target a great increase in the area. Israel has yet to make remarks on the assault, however representatives have formerly confessed to aiming at an Iran-associated powers on the enclave of Syria.

