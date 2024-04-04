USCENTCOM: US, Jordan Conduct Humanitarian Airdrops Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASINGTON, April 4 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza yesterday to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.

The combined joint operation included Jordanian provided food and three U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft, USCENTCOM said in a statement.

The U.S. C-130s dropped over 38,000 meal equivalents, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza, the statement added.

During the mission, approximately four bundles landed in the sea. USCENTCOM does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure at this time but continues to monitor the situation.

USCENTCOM added that the DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering.

These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries, USCENTCOM said.

The U.S administration affirmed that it has been trying to deliver more humanitarian aid to Gaza but the Zionist regime are hindering these efforts by creating obstacles to prevent such aid to be delivered. (end)

amm













MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108057937