Commodities transit through Iran increases by 36.52 percent

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), transit of commodities through Iran experienced a significant increase of 36.52 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 19. An Iranian news agency reported that a total of 17.79 million tons of goods were transited via the country during this period.



Deputy Transport Minister Shahriyar Afandizadeh attributed this growth in transit to the positive outcomes stemming from the promotion of transit negotiations and the implementation of the "Iran-Way" initiative. He emphasized that these achievements underscore the effectiveness of Iran's strategic approach to transit and the development of comprehensive economic relations with neighboring and regional countries.



Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash highlighted the significance of the "Iran Way" initiative, introduced by the current Iranian government, as a means to facilitate neighboring countries' access to international waters. This initiative serves as a gateway to Iran's vast transit opportunities, allowing neighboring nations to utilize Iran as a route or solution for their logistical needs.



Afandizadeh previously reported that 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran in the preceding Iranian calendar year. Moreover, Iran set a new record high with the transit of 8.3 million tons of non-oil goods during that period, in addition to 2.5 million tons of oil products being transited through the country. These figures highlight Iran's growing role as a vital transit hub, attracting interest from neighboring, regional, and extra-regional countries.



“Considering the transit of 7.5 million tons of non-oil goods in 1400, we have seen a 10.7-percent growth in the transit of this type of goods in 1401 compared to the previous year”, he declared.

