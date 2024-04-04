(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Chips Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global market for IoT chips was projected to grow from $186.1 billion in 2022 to $375.5 billion in 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028.

The key factors driving the growth of the IoT chips market include growing demand for IoT based vehicles, incorporation of government policies and initiatives towards smart city projects, and growing demand of connected wearable among customers.

By the end of 2028, the consumer electronics segment will continue to dominate the global IoT chips market. The segment will show a dominating position till the end of 2028, owing to the growing usage of smart and multimedia devices, increasing utilization of tablets and smartphones, cloud computing development, and improvements in IoT security.

North America holds the highest market share in the global IoT chips market. United States and Canada are significant contributors to the global IoT chips market. The presence of major market players, strong technological infrastructures, and rising investments by the U.S. government for implementing IoT solutions in industrial applications are boosting the demand for market growth in the region.

The report provides an overview of the global IoT chips market size analysis and a detailed analysis of the market player's products and strategies. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2023 through 2028. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on hardware, power consumption, end-use industry, and geography.

The Report Includes



An overview of the global markets for Internet of Things (IoT) chips

Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion of the market's drivers and challenges, technology updates, and government policies and regulations that will shape the market in the next few years

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global market, and a corresponding market share analysis by hardware, power consumption, end-use industry and region

A look at the growth strategies of leading players in the market, as shaped by recent developments, strategic alliances and competitive benchmarking

Insight into the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the global IoT chips market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, analysis of companies' ESG scores and the future of ESG, and the ESG practices of leading companies

Review of patents related to IoT chips and emerging technologies

A discussion of the industry structure, competitive aspects of each product segment, increasing investments in R&D, market development strategies and company value share analysis

An analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Profiles of the following global players:



Analog Devices Inc.



Broadcom



Infineon Technologies Ag



Intel Corp.



Mediatek Inc.



Nordic Semiconductor



NXP Semiconductors



Qualcomm Technologies Inc.



Stmicroelectronics Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Post-COVID-19 Impact Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Growing Demand for IoT-based Vehicles

Government Support, Funding and R&D Related to IoT

Market Restraints



Security and Privacy Concerns

Higher Prices of IoT Chips

Market Opportunities



Growing Demand for Connected Wearable Devices Implementation of Emerging Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation Analysis



IoT Chip Market, by Hardware



Processors



Sensors



Integrated Circuits

Others

IoT Chip Market, by Power Consumption



Less Than 1W



1W to 5W

Above 5W

IoT Chip Market, by End-use Industry



Healthcare



Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Building Automation



Industrial

Others

IoT Chip Market, by Region



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Chapter 5 Competitive Intelligence



Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis

Chapter 6 Sustainability in IoT Chips Industry: An ESG Perspective



ESG Issues in the IoT Chip Market

Carbon Footprint/Environmental Impact

Electricity

IoT Chip ESG Performance Analysis

Environmental Performance Concluding Remarks

