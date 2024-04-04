WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Romantically Dance To 'Just The Way You Are' On Their Sangeet Night

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taapsee Pannu has been making news since she married Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple has yet to make a formal statement or publish wedding images. Despite this, their sangeet ceremony video has gone viral on social media. Taapsee looks lovely in her white sharara and is seen performing a romantic dance with Mathias Boe.
The video
A video circulating online shows Taapsee looking lovely in an embellished sharara outfit. The full-sleeved top featured feather embellishments. The bride and groom appear to be lost in love as they execute a beautiful duet dance to the song 'Just The Way You Are'.
Also read:
Remembering Parveen Babi on her birth anniversary: Amitabh Bachchan to Mahesh Bhatt, 4 actors she dated
Taapsee Pannu's marriage
Although nothing official has been confirmed from the couple's side. A source close to News 18 informed that Taapsee married last month and the wedding was held in Udaipur in a very small ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20 and the couple was adamant that they did not want any media attention on their special day.
About Mathias Boe
Mathias Boe is a badminton player from Denmark and has won the gold medal at the 2015 European Games, two European championships in 2012 and 2017, and a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He played on Denmark's winning team at the 2016 Thomas Cup in Kunshan, China.
MENAFN04042024007385015968ID1108057556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.