WATCH: Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe Romantically Dance To 'Just The Way You Are' On Their Sangeet Night

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taapsee Pannu has been making news since she married Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony. However, the couple has yet to make a formal statement or publish wedding images. Despite this, their sangeet ceremony video has gone viral on social media. Taapsee looks lovely in her white sharara and is seen performing a romantic dance with Mathias Boe.

The video

A video circulating online shows Taapsee looking lovely in an embellished sharara outfit. The full-sleeved top featured feather embellishments. The bride and groom appear to be lost in love as they execute a beautiful duet dance to the song 'Just The Way You Are'.



Taapsee Pannu's marriage

Although nothing official has been confirmed from the couple's side. A source close to News 18 informed that Taapsee married last month and the wedding was held in Udaipur in a very small ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities began on March 20 and the couple was adamant that they did not want any media attention on their special day.



About Mathias Boe

Mathias Boe is a badminton player from Denmark and has won the gold medal at the 2015 European Games, two European championships in 2012 and 2017, and a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. He played on Denmark's winning team at the 2016 Thomas Cup in Kunshan, China.