Scarlett Johansson Falls Prey To Deepfake? Or Is The Actress Actually In Delhi? TRUTH HERE

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A picture of American actress Scarlett Johansson sitting in a rickshaw in Delhi is taking rounds on the internet. In the picture, Scarlett Johansson is seen seated in a red rikshaw, wearing a blue dress and smiling for the camera. It quickly went viral, generating a lot of excitement among fans.

The picture

The truth behind the picture

However, the Hollywood actress is not in Delhi and the photograph is a forgery. It's a modified version of a shot taken by a German visitor using her Instagram handle.



Also read:

Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' song gets featured on Oscars' Instagram page, Ranveer Singh reacts

The original picture

Professional front

Scarlett Ingrid Johansson is an American actress and in 2018 and 2019, she was the highest-paid actress in the world, and she has appeared on Forbes' Celebrity 100 list several times.

She has many films lined up for her and will be seen in 'Transformers: One', 'Bride', 'Project Artemis', 'The Jungle Book 2' and more.