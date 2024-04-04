Russian Army Lost 670 Troops, Nine Tanks In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 4, 2024 amount to about 445,040 invaders, including another 670 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 7,018 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 13,386 armored combat vehicles (+18), 11,171 artillery systems (+29), 1,026 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 746 air defense systems (+1), 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,817 unmanned aerial vehicles (+21), 2,059 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,861 motor vehicles (+48), and 1,845 special equipment units (+7).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, special forces of the National Guard's Omega-1 special unit destroyed a column of Russian armored vehicles in the eastern sector.