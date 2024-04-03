Greenenergybreaks Fuelpositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Presents Story At NICCEE Green Ammonia Meeting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a leading green ammonia company, recently attended an exploratory meeting hosted by the U.S. National Science Foundation-funded Global Nitrogen Innovation Center for Clean Energy and the Environment (“NICCEE”). The meeting, which was held on March 15, 2024, included regional agricultural partners in the Chesapeake Bay Watershed's grain-production region on the eastern shore of Maryland. FuelPositive was invited to attend by Dr. Matthew Houser, a senior social scientist at the Nature Conservancy and an assistant research professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. At the meeting, FuelPositive representatives presented the company's breakthrough green-ammonia story. The purpose of the meeting was to provide end users with important information about emerging on-farm, green-ammonia production technology and discuss opportunities and concerns related to adoption. Those in attendance were key players involved in agricultural nitrogen management and included grain farmers, regional fertilizer distributors, agricultural policy representatives and agricultural conservation organizations.“We feel deeply honored to have been invited to meet such open-minded farmers and leaders in the green-ammonia sector,” said FuelPositive CEO and board chair Ian Clifford in the press release.“Participating in a full day of discussion and debate with individuals who share a commitment to environmental responsibility in agriculture was truly inspiring. Our ongoing and increasing encounters with passionate advocates committed to optimizing agriculture while safeguarding the environment have been remarkable. It reaffirms our collective dedication to fostering sustainable practices to benefit our planet and future generations.”

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company dedicated to delivering commercially feasible and sustainable clean-technology solutions that follow a circular approach, ensuring the entire lifecycle of its products is environmentally friendly. This includes an on-farm/onsite, containerized green ammonia (“NH3”) production system that effectively eliminates carbon emissions during the production process. By focusing on clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable technologies, the company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized green ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for green ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end users clean fertilizer, energy and green ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers, who use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer. For more information about the company, visit

