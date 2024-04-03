Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.4% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.0% at March 31, 2023.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at March 31, 2024 was $37.69, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.3% and 17.3%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2024 were as follows: