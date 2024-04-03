Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Canada, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2024 was $62.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 13.4% and 22.2%, respectively. These compare with the 6.6% and 14.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2024, the leverage represented 13.4% of CGI's net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and 16.0% at March 31, 2023.
The closing price for CGI's common shares at March 31, 2024 was $37.69, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 9.3% and 17.3%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:
| Industrials
| 24.7
| %
| Information Technology
| 21.0
| %
| Energy
| 13.5
| %
| Financials
| 13.0
| %
| Materials
| 10.6
| %
| Consumer Discretionary
| 9.6
| %
| Real Estate
| 4.2
| %
| Cash & Cash Equivalents
| 1.8
| %
| Communication Services
| 1.6
| %
The top ten investments which comprised 39.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:
| NVIDIA Corporation
| 7.1
| %
| TFI International Inc.
| 5.1
| %
| Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
| 4.6
| %
| WSP Global Inc.
| 3.6
| %
| The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
| 3.3
| %
| West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
| 3.3
| %
| Mastercard Incorporated
| 3.2
| %
| Franco-Nevada Corporation
| 3.1
| %
| Apple Inc.
| 3.0
| %
| Amazon, Inc.
| 2.7
| %
