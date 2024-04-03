Kuleba In Conversation With Sikorski: No More Important Place For Patriot Batteries Than In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and Poland Dmytro Kuleba and Radosław Sikorski discussed how Poland can help protect Ukrainian airspace from Russian missiles.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy announced this on the social network X, Ukrinform reported.

“During our meeting, Radosław Sikorski and I discussed ways how Poland can contribute to defending Ukrainian airspace from Russian missiles and how to protect Polish airspace from their incursions”, Kuleba wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently the only country in the world that defends itself from ballistic missile attacks almost daily, so all the Patriot batteries available in the world that can be provided to Ukraine should be delivered to Ukraine as soon as possible.

“There is no more important place for them”, Kuleba wrote.

As reported, Ukraine's Foreign Minister is visiting the headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance in Brussels on April 3-4 and will participate in a ministerial meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.