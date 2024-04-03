Israeli Occupation Artillery Shelling Kill 4 Palestinians In Central Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April, 3 (KUNA)-- Four Palestinians were killed and several others were injured, some seriously, as a result of Israeli occupation artillery shelling of residential homes in the southeast of the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza on Wednesday.

Four Palestinians were killed when Israeli aggression's artillery shelled homes in the Abu Holi area, south-east of Deir al-Balah city, as their bodies were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after advancing a few meters, health authorities said in a statement.

For the 180th consecutive day, the Israeli occupation continued its aggression on Gaza, resulting in the death 33,000 Palestinians and the injury of 75,494 others, as thousands were yet missing under the rubble. (end)

