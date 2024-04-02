Egypt's Tahya Misr Fund Sends 4Th Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)



In a show of solidarity with Palestinians facing hardship, Egypt's Tahya Misr Fund dispatched its fourth aid convoy to Gaza Tuesday. The 94-truck shipment, carrying 1,504 tons of essential supplies, arrives ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

“This aid comes at a critical time,” said Tamer Abdel Fattah, Executive Director of Tahya Misr Fund.“The Palestinian people in Gaza are enduring a severe blockade and a shortage of medical supplies.”

The convoy prioritizes healthcare needs, including medicines, bandages, wheelchairs, and crutches for people with disabilities. It also delivers staple foods like flour, grains, and canned goods, ensuring food security for Gazan residents.

“We haven't forgotten the importance of celebrating Eid,” Abdel Fattah added.“The convoy includes Eid clothes for children and displaced families, along with toys and gifts to bring joy during this festive occasion.”

Baby formula, infant food, and various-sized diapers cater to the needs of young children and the elderly. Additionally, the shipment includes blankets, tents, and cleaning supplies to provide warmth and maintain hygiene.

The Egyptian Red Crescent will oversee distribution based on priority and need, ensuring aid reaches displaced families and children. Donations to the Tahya Misr Fund can be made through designated bank accounts or their website,

Established in 2014 by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Tahya Misr Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Egyptians during crises. The fund has undertaken various projects in healthcare, education, housing, and social development.