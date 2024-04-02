HOBBES, A MEME Coin, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list HOBBES in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the HOBBES/USDT and HOBBES x3 ET will be officially available for trading on 2nd April 2024, at 11:00 (UTC). Meanwhile the HOBBES3L/USDT & HOBBES3S/USDT trading pair would be opened. To celebrate the listing of HOBBES, we are launching the“Join the HOBBES bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Introducing the cat-themed meme coin- Ansem's Feline Sensation

Hobbes (Ansem's Cat) Token has swiftly captured the attention of the crypto community since its inception, demonstrating remarkable traction within just six hours of launch. With a trading volume exceeding $80 million and a substantial on-chain user base, Hobbes Token has emerged as a prominent player in the meme coin market.

The token's popularity stems from its unique cat-themed approach, tapping into the trend of meme coins featuring feline characters. Notably, Hobbes Token stands out as Binance has yet to list a cat-themed meme coin, indicating vast potential for growth and adoption within this niche.

Ansem's Cat, the creative force behind Hobbes Token, shares a whimsical introduction to the project, embodying the playful spirit of meme coins in the cryptocurrency space. Despite its lighthearted origins, Hobbes Token boasts impressive fundamentals, including a circulating market cap of $40 million and a liquidity pool of $1.34 million.

Tokenomics and Community

While Hobbes Token currently offers no specific utility, its organic growth and enthusiastic community support underscore its potential for future development and innovative applications.

With a total token supply of 999,999,983, Hobbes Token ensures a fair distribution, aligning with the principles of decentralization and inclusivity.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent HOBBES prize pool will be up for grabs from April 2nd, 2024, at 11:00 to April 8th, 2024, at 19:00 (UTC).

