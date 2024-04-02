Tehran pledges to avenge murdered generals

(MENAFN) Iran has pledged to retaliate against Israel as well as the United States in reply to an airstrike in Syria which murdered an assembly of Tehran’s senior commanders.



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) affirmed that seven officers, together with brigadier generals Mohammad Reza Zahedi as well as Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, were murdered in the airstrike on the Iranian consulate construction in Damascus on Monday.



Zahedi was a senior commander with the Quds Force – the IRGC group missioned with procedures overseas – as well as Rahimi was his deputy.



Representatives in Syria as well as Iran have accused Israel of the assault. “The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its rights to take countermeasures, decides on the type of reaction and punishment of the aggressor,” Foreign Ministry official Nasser Kanaani stated in a declaration cited by the news agency. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian cautioned on X (previously Twitter) that Israel’s close supporter the United States “must be held accountable.”



Israel has not made remarks on the attack. The Israeli administration rarely openly admits airstrikes in Syria, which Damascus has repeatedly dubbed as breaches of its dominance.



The Jewish colony has blamed Iran of masterminding the fatal October 7 assault on Israeli residents, which launched the present conflict with the Palestinian army party Hamas. The previous month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked what it claimed were Iran-associated armies in Lebanon. Tehran has vowed to proceed its backing for Hamas as well as other Palestinian parties, however, persisted that Hamas had all by itself chose to attack Israeli region.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108048200