Humanity releases AI, biggest telescope in search for aliens among stars

(MENAFN) Humanity is embarking on an unprecedented scientific endeavor, fueled by a convergence of radio astronomy and artificial intelligence (AI), in a quest to explore the mysteries of the universe and search for signs of extraterrestrial life. Spearheading this monumental effort is the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO), the largest-ever telescope project, which brings together 16 nations including India, marking a significant milestone in 21st-century scientific exploration.



India, having joined the consortium in January, emerges as a pivotal player in this groundbreaking initiative alongside countries like South Africa, Australia, United Kingodm, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, and others. With a commitment of Rs 12.5 billion (USD150 million), India is establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Pune, a hub of radio astronomy research, equipped with supercomputers to handle the massive influx of scientific data generated by SKAO.



At the heart of SKAO's revolutionary capabilities lies radio interferometry, a technology that enables astronomers to combine signals from multiple antennas or telescopes, producing sharper and brighter images of celestial objects. Spread across two continents - South Africa and Western Australia - with its nerve center near Manchester, England, SKAO comprises thousands of units collaborating to process cosmic data equivalent to 1.5 million laptops annually.



This global collaboration of scientists and engineers represents a monumental effort to unlock the secrets of the cosmos, from observing the birth and demise of stars to scrutinizing distant planets for signs of habitability and potential extraterrestrial life. With SKAO's cutting-edge technology and vast network of researchers, humanity ventures into uncharted territory, poised to expand our understanding of the universe and our place within it.

