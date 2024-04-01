Tata Power Skill Development Institute partners with Skill Council for Green Jobs to build capacity in green energy skills

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1 April 2024: Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI) and the Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) come together to transform the landscape of green energy skills development in India. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 13th March 2024 in the presence of Dr. Praveen Saxena, CEO, SCGJ and Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Chief – Sustainability & CSR, Tata Power at Delhi, outlines a holistic approach to launch multiple joint programs across all TPSDI centers in India aimed at enhancing skills in the renewable energy sector and empowering an increasing number of individuals to pursue careers in green jobs.



The partnership between Skill Council for Green Jobs (SCGJ) and Tata Power marks a critical milestone as it will accelerate India’s transition to a sustainable and green economy. SCGJ, established under the National Skill Development Mission and promoted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) serves as a vital link connecting stakeholders in the green energy sector. The collaboration allows Tata Power and SCGJ to amplify invaluable expertise and resources, facilitating the development of skill development programs in India which shall be aligned with global best practices. With the country's ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, and aiming to install 500 GW of renewable capacity while reaching 50 percent of cumulative electric power from clean energy sources by 2030, Tata Power recognizes the urgency of the task. By collaborating with SCGJ, Tata Power aims to meet this demand by nurturing a skilled workforce capable of propelling the transition towards sustainability. This partnership not only reinforces Tata Power's leadership in sustainable energy solutions but also aligns with India's vision of a greener future, in harmony with its Sustainable is Attainable mission.



This association aims to advance renewable energy skills development through specialized programs, knowledge sharing, and capacity building. The plan also involves rolling out multiple Green Hydrogen Labs and launching solar training programs which will enhance practical skill development. The joint certification and accreditation support will ensure program credibility and industry alignment to emphasize on curriculum development, resource sharing, and active participation, ultimately preparing a skilled workforce for the challenges and opportunities. Since its inception in 2015, through its 6 flagship centres and 5 training spokes across Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, TPSDI has so far empowered more than 1 lakh individuals with green and power-sector skillsets for livelihood opportunities and entrepreneurship.



"Collaborating with SCGJ stands as a crucial step in our mission to revolutionize the green energy sector. Their commendable work in skill development resonates deeply with our objectives. Together, we aspire to cultivate a proficient green workforce to meet the escalating demand for skilled manpower in India's rapidly evolving green energy landscape. This partnership underscores Tata Power's unwavering commitment to sustainability, amalgamating SCGJ's expertise with our ongoing comprehensive training initiatives through Tata Power Skill Development Institute. It solidifies our position as leaders in sustainable energy solutions." - Mr. Himal Tewari, CHRO, Tata Power.





"The MoU signing with Tata Power underscores our joint commitment to shaping a sustainable future workforce. Tata Power's leadership and dedication in skilling through TPSDI is commendable, and we are all set to put collective efforts in creating a green workforce in India. Together, we are opening doors to capacity building and entrepreneurship in Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, and Research & Development, paving the way for a skilled generation ready to drive the transition towards a greener economy." - Spokesperson, Skill Council for Green Jobs





With the objective of leading in capacity building for renewable energy, exploring green hydrogen opportunities, conducting joint research, and nurturing a skilled workforce for a sustainable future, the MoU focuses on establishing these joint training programs across six TPSDI centers in India.





