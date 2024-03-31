Palestinian Foreign Ministry Warns Against Promotion Of Post-War Arrangements By Israeli Entity To Carve Up Lands

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned Sunday against the potential dangers of any post-war arrangements promoted by the Israeli entity government to be executed in a conspiratorial manner with the objective of strengthening its military and security control over Gaza and entirely separating the strip from the occupied West Bank, in addition to aborting the international efforts devoted to unifying the geography of the State of Palestine in light of the recognized Palestinian legitimacy.

Any arrangements that are neither carried out in full coordination with the Palestinian leadership, nor laid out within the framework of a clear political solution that ensures the embodiment of the Palestinian State on the borders of Jun. 4, 1967, with a binding resolution from the UN Security Council will be a waste of time and perpetuation of the conflict and war cycle, the ministry confirmed in a statement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that such matter requires prompt translation of international consensus on the two-state solution before it is too late, condemning the persistent genocidal war being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinians for the 177 days, resulting in the fall of martyrs, wounded and missing people on daily basis most of them children and women.

The Israeli entity is expanding the military occupation of the Gaza Strip through the demarcation of what is known as the buffer zone that devours and carves up a large swath of the strip through the transverse and longitudinal cutting of roads and converting the strip into separated areas akin to the separation of north, central and southern Gaza, the statement read, stressing that the Hebrew media is promoting the reports about besieging and separating Rafah amid the full closure of the strip borders with the intention of decimating Rafah.