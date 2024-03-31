South US state conducts extreme procedures due to terrorist murder insult

(MENAFN) Colombia has taken drastic diplomatic action by expelling all Argentine diplomats from its embassy in Bogota following Argentinian President Javier Milei's inflammatory remarks labeling Colombian President Gustavo Petro a "terrorist murderer." The Colombian Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning Milei's comments, asserting that they not only undermined the confidence between the two nations but also insulted the dignity of President Petro, who was democratically elected.



Milei's remarks, made in an upcoming interview with CNN's Spanish-language service, referred to Petro's past involvement as a left-wing guerrilla fighter with the 19th of April Movement (M19) during the late 1970s. The M19 was known for engaging in activities such as kidnapping, arms theft, and political assassinations. Petro himself was arrested in 1985 for illegal possession of arms, following which he transitioned into politics after the M19 demobilized in the late 1980s.



Despite his controversial past, Petro has emerged as a prominent political figure, eventually being elected as Colombia's president in 2022. During his tenure, Petro has advocated for progressive policies, including tolerance toward small-scale cocaine production and ceasefire agreements with guerrilla groups. However, his administration has faced challenges in implementing reforms, leading to a decline in his approval ratings from 56 percent to 26 percent by the end of last year.



The expulsion of Argentine diplomats underscores the heightened tensions between the two countries and reflects Colombia's strong stance against perceived insults to its leadership. The incident highlights the complexities of diplomatic relations and the importance of maintaining decorum and respect in international discourse.

