Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Expected Thundery Rain

Doha: Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Sunday will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain maybe thundery at places by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain at places by night.

Offshore, it will be hazy and cloudy with scattered rain at places.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 03 to 13 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places with thundery rain becomes variable. Offshore, it will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 KM/ 3 KM or less at places at times. Offshore, it will 04 to 09 KM/ 3 KM or less at places at times. Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 FT. Offshore, it will be 2 to 4 FT.