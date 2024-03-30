Bengaluru Records Highest Temperature On March 29 In Five Years, IMD Issues Heat Wave Alert

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The scorching heat wave gripping Karnataka has reached alarming levels, with the state capital Bengaluru recording its highest temperature in five years. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for seven districts in North Karnataka due to the looming threat of a heatwave over the next two days.

In Bengaluru, the situation has escalated dramatically, with Friday seeing the mercury soar to 36.4 degrees Celsius, a level not witnessed in March for the past five years. This marks the third-highest temperature recorded in the last decade and the fourth-highest in the past 15 years. The record remains at 37.3 degrees Celsius, set on March 25, 1996.

Karnataka experiences rise in temperature across the state

The rise in temperatures is alarming, with Friday's recording surpassing the normal maximum temperature for March by 3.3 degrees Celsius. Typically, Bengaluru experiences a maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees Celsius during this time of the year. The forecast suggests a further increase of one degree Celsius in the normal maximum temperature for April.

The northern districts of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Vijayapur, Yadgiri, Bagalkote, and Koppal are particularly vulnerable, with temperatures already touching 40 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has warned of a potential heatwave in these regions, urging residents to take precautionary measures.

To mitigate the risks, authorities advise avoiding outdoor activities between 11 am and 3 pm. Wearing light-coloured cotton clothing, covering the head with a white cotton cloth, and using accessories like black umbrellas or white hats are recommended. Additionally, staying hydrated with plenty of fruit juices and fresh water is crucial.

Despite the severity of the heatwave, experts reassured that it is not as extreme as the one witnessed in Maharashtra. Nonetheless, precautionary measures remain imperative. A. Prasad, a meteorological department expert, stated that no rainfall is expected in the state for at least a week.

District-wise temperature details:



- Kalaburagi: 41.8 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees above normal)

- Bagalkot: 40.9 degrees Celsius (3.5 degrees above normal)

- Raichur: 40.6 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees above normal)

- Vijayapura: 39.0 degrees Celsius (0.8 degrees above normal)

- Hampi: 39.8 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees above normal)

- Almonds: 40.0 degrees Celsius (3.8 degrees above normal)

- Bengaluru: 36.4 degrees Celsius (3.3 degrees above normal)