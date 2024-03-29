Charities In Tunisia Step Up Efforts To Aid Families In Need During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tunis: Many charitable associations and organizations in Tunisia are keen to collect donations before the holy month of Ramadan to provide them to needy families.

Their work doubles in this blessed month every year, especially since it is associated with charity work and in accordance with the teachings of our Islamic religion that calls for solidarity, cooperation, and compassion.

Most charitable associations and volunteers in Tunisia launch appeals to collect financial and food donations of basic materials such as oil, pastries, sugar, and others, in addition to vegetables and fruits, on social media platforms to provide them to the weak segments of society whose financial burdens multiply in Ramadan.

They face difficulties that may prevent them from providing all the necessary requirements sufficiently throughout the days of fasting.

Many charitable organizations and associations in Tunisia succeed in securing large quantities of these materials to distribute to needy families, especially in rural areas. They have provided important stocks that will alleviate the economic burdens on families, most of which consist of four to five members.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Aisha Dhaouadi, a volunteer in charity work for more than three years, started collecting donations about a month and a half ago to prepare them and prepare lists of beneficiaries.

The donations will be distributed to the beneficiaries, and the work will not stop throughout the blessed month to include as many needy families as possible.

Aisha told QNA that she and her fellow volunteers roam daily in large commercial stores to collect donations, whether in kind or otherwise, from customers who visit these spaces for shopping or from shop owners.

She added that her team was able to collect large quantities of food, which were stored in one of the warehouses, to be later distributed fairly among the beneficiaries.

She pointed out that the donation collection process continues throughout Ramadan, especially since the supply operations to the beneficiaries do not stop, and they take place daily, either by moving to the families registered in notebooks that include the beneficiaries, or by contacting the families at the headquarters of the charitable association to receive their share of the assistance.

She added that charity work in Ramadan also includes buying Eid clothes for children and distributing them to them during the last week of the month of fasting, in a scene that reflects the spirit of solidarity and cooperation between the segments of society.

Many charitable associations also work throughout the year to help the weak and needy families who were affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and lost their livelihood. Social media plays an important role in this, through the calls and statements issued by charitable institutions and associations, whether governmental or civil, to donate and provide assistance to others.

They find a wide echo among Tunisians whose generosity doubles in Ramadan, and they are keen to help other needy families, in a solidarity scene that reflects adherence to the teachings of the Islamic religion in solidarity, cooperation, and assistance.