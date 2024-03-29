Kerala Christians Observe Good Friday, Poll Candidates Join In

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (IANS) Good Friday was observed across churches in Kerala with a record turn out of the laity.

The ocassion of Good Friday is observed as a day of prayers, penance and fasting to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Calvary Hills more than 2,000 years ago.

Christians in Kerala account for around 18 per cent of the 3.30 crore population of the state and belong to various denominations; the Catholics accounts for over 50 per cent of all Christian's and the remaining belong to the Syrian Orthodox, Jacobite, CSI, Mar Thoma besides the various Pentecoastal churches as well as the new generation prayer groups.

The churches have their own protocols for Good Friday service and for all, the mass on Good Friday is the longest of all the various masses in their religious calendar.

While in some churches, the Good Friday mass begins around 8. 30 a.m. and end around 1 p.m., in the Orthodox and Jacobite churches it ends after 2 p.m.

The most important event on Good Friday in churches is the 'Way of the Cross' -- the 14 stations on Christ's journey to Mount Calvary from Pilate's palace are enacted with the laity moving to each station, singing hymns as the story of the betrayal, arrest, trial and crucifixion of Christ is narrated by the priest.

The second significant ritual that happens in all churches is the customary ritual of drinking 'choruka' (a concoction of bitter gourd juice and vinegar) by all.

When the Good Friday mass reaches its last lap, the priest pours out a spoon of 'choruka' into the mouth of each and every person who has come for the mass.

This symbolises the cry, a crucified Jesus made just before he died, and how some onlookers took a piece of cloth, dipped it in cheap wine, put it on a piece of stick, lifted it to his mouth and tried to make him drink.

And at the end of the mass is drinking of 'kanji' (the steaming hot gruel made with rice).

The other highlight of this Good Friday was with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Kerala on April 26, candidates from the three political fronts was seen moving from one church to the other, wishing and greeting their voters.