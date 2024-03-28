IUST Women's Badminton Team Lifts Winner's Trophy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) AWANTIPORA – In the ongoing badminton tournament, organised by J&K Police Awantipora for Girls under Civic Action Program 2023-24, the team of Islamic University of Science & Technology clinched the winner's trophy on Thursday.
Ayesha and Ameesha were part of the winning team that beat its opponents by 2:0 sets.ADVERTISEMENT
Vice Chancellor and Registrar congratulated the team and Sports department. In the felicitation ceremony, Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer, and Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director Physical Education and Sports, were present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament Held At IUST IUST Student Wins Bronze In Inter-Uni Pencak Silat
MENAFN28032024000215011059ID1108035221
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.