Samsung launches Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in the UAE

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, March 28, 2024 – Samsung Gulf Electronics today unveiled the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in the UAE. Both the smartphones demonstrate Samsung’s ongoing commitment to making the best of mobile innovations available to everyone. Both devices come with extensive security features such as Knox Vault, as well as new photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy’s flagship camera innovations and a stunning display that adjusts to users’ surroundings with Vision Booster.



Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, added, “Samsung is thrilled to introduce the latest Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G which embodies the brand’s commitment to innovation and accessibility. We are excited to introduce Samsung Knox Vault to the Galaxy A series this year, marking the first time this advanced security feature will be available on this lineup. We are confident that the phone’s cutting-edge technology and vibrant design will redefine the mobile experience and empower consumers in the UAE to explore and connect safely and reliably.”



An Entertainment and Creativity Hub with Versatile Photography and Stunning Display



With enhanced Nightography, Galaxy A55 5G takes clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions. That means every nighttime photo can reach epic new levels. Galaxy A55 5G’s advanced AI Image Signal Processing (ISP) produces stunning low-light images never seen before on Galaxy A series. It’s not just scenery that looks amazing. Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure the people in every image look great so that capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on the perfect lighting.



Both Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G offer the incredible photography capabilities that Samsung Galaxy is renowned for, including features such as optical image stabilization (OIS) and video digital image stabilization (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.



The new devices also continue the Galaxy A series’ tradition of making fun and immersive mobile experiences accessible to all. Users can enjoy watching the latest shows or browsing social media with Super AMOLED displays, showing astonishing clarity in Full High Definition. They can also count on the 6.6-inch[1] screen on both the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G looking clear and bright in a range of light conditions thanks to Vision Booster.



Democratizing Samsung’s Most Powerful Security Innovations to Intelligently Protect More Customers for Longer



This year, Samsung is bringing one of its most innovative flagship security features, Samsung Knox Vault, to Galaxy A series users for the very first time, including on the new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G. A hardware-based and tamper-resistant security solution, Samsung Knox Vault offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns. Samsung Knox Vault also protects device encryption keys, encrypting users’ private data stored in the device. Only a user who has the correct lock screen credentials can access their data, even if the device is lost or stolen.



The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are also secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s multi-layer security platform. One of the most trusted security platforms in the world, Samsung Knox is designed to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection, taking a holistic approach across the entire Galaxy ecosystem.



For even more ways to stay protected, the Galaxy A series offers Auto Blocker, an opt-in package of additional security measures. When switched on, Auto Blocker can block app installations from unauthorized sources, provide app security checks[2] to scan for potential malware and block potentially malicious commands and software installations to your device while connected by USB cable. New Galaxy A series users will also have access to Galaxy’s Security and Privacy Dashboard, making it easier than ever to see and control what is happening to their data and withdraw any permissions whenever they choose. They can also enjoy Private Sharing (part of Quick Share), which enables the secure and encrypted sharing of private files containing important personal or financial information. To ensure confidentiality, users can control the recipient’s access permissions and the file’s expiration date, while also choosing to limit screenshots or downloads.



The new Galaxy A Series smartphones demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to ensure Galaxy devices remain secure and up-to-date for longer. With the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, users will continue to benefit from up to four generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and five years of security updates, optimizing the lifecycle of the devices by keeping them equipped with all the latest Galaxy and Android features.



Seamless Connection with the Ever-Expanding Samsung Galaxy Ecosystem



The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are fully compatible with the Galaxy ecosystem giving users a smooth and integrated experience across a range of Galaxy devices. Users can keep up with their fitness goals by connecting Galaxy Fit3 or Galaxy Watch6 to their Galaxy A series smartphone. And, thanks to Auto Switch, incoming calls will be automatically switched to connected Galaxy Buds FE for enhanced convenience.



Availability and Launch Offer



Commencing March 12th, the latest Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G models, available in captivating color variants including Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lemon, will be accessible for purchase through prominent carriers, online retailers, and Samsungin the UAE.



Samsung Members who purchase the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G will have the opportunity to avail limited-time promotional offers on leading platforms including AED 100 Careem credits that can be used across the service, a 4-month subscription to OSN+, a 3-month subscription to Anghami Plus as well as a 3-month StarzPlay Sports subscription that includes a 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament pass. Consumers can also avail exciting 2-for-1 offers on dining at select restaurants through Samsung Entertainer.



Model Price

Galaxy-A35 5G (128 GB) AED 1,199

Galaxy-A35 5G (256 GB) AED 1,299

Galaxy-A55 5G (128 GB) AED 1,449

Galaxy-A55 5G (256 GB) AED 1,549





MENAFN28032024005161011692ID1108032474