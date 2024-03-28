Mauritius embraces automation as Emtel’s FinTech platform blink partners with WebEngage to revolutionise customer engagement

(MENAFN- Your Wordsmiths)



blink, the award-winning FinTech platform of Mauritius’ telecom leader Emtel, has partnered with WebEngage, a marketing technology (MarTech) innovator, to enhance its 1:1 customer engagement using AI, automation, as well as advanced analytics, and to deliver superior app-based experiences.



March 27th: blink, an award-winning FinTech platform and a subsidiary of Emtel Ltd, has partnered with WebEngage, a marketing technology (MarTech) company specialising in AI, automation, customer data platform (CDP), and advanced data analytics. The strategic partnership will see blink leverage WebEngage’s cutting-edge solutions to drive one-on-one customer engagement and deliver superior app-based experiences to its vast user base in Mauritius.



Emtel, the first telecom service provider in the entire Southern Hemisphere launched services in 1989 as a key operator in Mauritius, a full-fledged ICT company with impactful services, including its FinTech platform blink. Winning the People Choice award for the best Fintech App in 2023 blink has emerged as a symbol of Mauritius’ fast-growing financial services sector. Its partnership with an innovator of WebEngage’s calibre is thus a development of great consequence for customers in Mauritius.



blink allows customers to transact directly from any bank, any network, via a smartphone from anywhere at any time. As part of the partnership, WebEngage’s CDP-powered and generative AI-driven Marketing Platform will integrate with blink. The integration will help blink with a more in-depth and insightful analytics. Indeed, the data-driven insights will help the design meaningful customer journeys and experiences.



“blink was launched with the vision of empowering people in Mauritius with innovative financial instruments at their fingertips. We now want to boost engagement with our users through personalised communications and automated workflows, while providing consistent and seamless experiences across channels. WebEngage’s proven experience in marketing in the telecom industry and FinTech/FSI space comes in handy for us. Their CDP, FinTech-specific data model, and out-of-the-box use cases will help us improve our relationship with each and every customer,” said Kresh Goomany, Chief Executive Officer of Emtel.



blink’s move to embrace automation and AI is both timely and commendable The country is now leveraging digital transformation, and developing broad-based financial systems, to which blink’s pivot to insights-led customer engagement can be a catalyst.



“We are excited to partner with an organisation of great reputation and legacy in Emtel. Our CDP will be integrated with all their digital properties, such as web, app, and offline data. With our Identity Resolution Capability, we will develop a lot of AI-powered actionable insights, and execute campaigns across a customer’s journey. Our Customer Success Team will acquaint the blink teams with global best practices and help them grow their revenues and improve retention,” said Hetarth Patel, VP - MEA & Managing Director - UAE, WebEngage.



Over 800 clients across retail, education, finance, food & beverages, media & publications, and healthcare, amongst other sectors globally, work with WebEngage’s ability to drive remarkable outcomes in customer experiences and operational revenue.



About Emtel:



Emtel Ltd, a Currimjee Group company, is a private company limited by shares under the Companies Act 2001 and incorporated in Mauritius on 3rd July 1987. Emtel Ltd. became the first mobile telephony operator in the entire Southern Hemisphere in 1989. From a mobile telephone company, Emtel has evolved into a one-stop-shop for ICT solutions offering a wide range of products and services for individuals, enterprises and Homes.



To find out more about us, click here:



About blink by Emtel:



Contactless, instant, secure blink is a mobile app launched by Emtel on the 12th of May, 2022. It allows users having a Mauritian bank account to make digital payments using any mobile network through a smartphone or a tablet (connected to WiFi or mobile data).



blink is an App for everyone – whether in Mauritius, Rodrigues or Agalega. blink is a one of its kind app that allows you to transact directly from your bank account, on any smartphone, any network, anywhere, anytime, instantly in a most secure manner.



Payments can be performed by scanning the National QR code (MauCAS). You can also send money instantly from or to any bank, recharge your mobile and much more. blink by Emtel is a service by Emtel MFS Co Ltd which operates under a license from the Bank of Mauritius



To find out more about us, click here:



About WebEngage



Ranked #1 consistently across all review platforms on ease of use and comprehensiveness of the platform, WebEngage is used by 800+ brands across India, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and South East Asia markets. WebEngage is on a unique mission to ensure that no business should ever have to work hard to retain its customers. WebEngage helps them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform - unifying data across silos, the best-in-class journey builder enabling automated triggers and campaign orchestration across channels. The third piece of the stack is the personalisation engine that includes all the data in the system and AI/ML-driven product recommendations that boost the conversion for all channels including the web and mobile apps. This puts immense power in the hands of marketers as they try to live up to the consumer expectation of a personalised user experience, a habit formed by the Amazon and Netflix of the world. The company is working across several industries like E-Commerce, Edtech, Fintech, Foodtech, Media & Publications, Gaming, BFSI, Healthcare, Online Retail. The key clientele includes marquee brands like IKEA, eXtra Stores, HNAK, Vezeeta, Tabiyat, Unilever, L'Oréal, Bajaj Auto, Unacademy, Myntra, Pluralsight, Pepperfry, Junglee Games, HT Media, FirstCry, GoIbibo and many more.



To learn more about WebEngage, please click:



For more information or interviews, please contact:

Your Wordsmiths - Content & PR

Neha Kaul 0504507068 ...

Pavithra 0563749556 ...





MENAFN28032024005036011518ID1108032467