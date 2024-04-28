Archer Aviation to accelerate implementation of flying taxis in UAE

(MENAFN) Adam Goldstein, the founder and CEO of Archer Aviation, a company specializing in electric helicopter manufacturing, expressed enthusiasm about the recent framework agreement signed with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office. Goldstein emphasized that this agreement will play a pivotal role in expediting the launch of commercial flying taxi services across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by the end of 2025.



Speaking on Friday at the "Drift Country" event, Goldstein underscored the company's commitment to advancing urban air mobility solutions in the region. He outlined plans to focus efforts on identifying suitable take-off and landing sites and establishing the necessary infrastructure to bring their vision to fruition in the near future.



Highlighting the substantial investment involved, Goldstein noted that the project encompasses various sectors, with funding exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars. He emphasized the significance of the partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office in bolstering the capital's status as a global hub for civil aviation.



Goldstein elaborated on Archer Aviation's mission to develop vertical electric aircraft tailored for urban air transport missions. The company aims to revolutionize transportation by offering flying taxi services that provide efficient, safe, sustainable, and low-noise alternatives to traditional road travel. Goldstein emphasized the potential of flying taxis to significantly reduce travel times, with trips lasting from 10 to 20 minutes compared to the 60 to 90 minutes typically required by car, thus offering a compelling and competitive alternative.



MENAFN28042024000045015682ID1108147768