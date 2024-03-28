Azerbaijan Appoints New General Director To Azneft Production Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new general director has been appointed to the "Azneft"Production Union, Azernews reports.

Ali Gurbanoglu Gurbanov has been appointed the new generaldirector of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company ofAzerbaijan (SOCAR).

It was reported that he replaced Shahmar Huseynov in thisposition. Sh. Huseynov has been leading the Union since December2019.

Before that, A. Gurbanov worked as the director of the branch of"Umid-Babek Operating Company" in Azerbaijan.