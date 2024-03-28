Azerbaijan Appoints New General Director To Azneft Production Union

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new general director has been appointed to the "Azneft"Production Union, Azernews reports.
Ali Gurbanoglu Gurbanov has been appointed the new generaldirector of "Azneft" Production Union of the State Oil Company ofAzerbaijan (SOCAR).
It was reported that he replaced Shahmar Huseynov in thisposition. Sh. Huseynov has been leading the Union since December2019.
Before that, A. Gurbanov worked as the director of the branch of"Umid-Babek Operating Company" in Azerbaijan.
MENAFN28032024000195011045ID1108031641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.