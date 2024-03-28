Cabinet Approves Developing LIMS And Data Analysis Ecosystem

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held yesterday.

Following the meeting, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the statement.

The Cabinet gave approval of a draft Cabinet decision to establish a committee to study and write off receivables and payables at the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, and determine its jurisdiction.

It also gave approval of a draft decision of the Minister of Education and Higher Education to establish departments in the Ministry's administrative units.

The Cabinet also gave approval for the non-Qatari investors to own up to 100 percent of the capital of the National Bank Company, a Qatari public shareholding company listed on the stock exchange, in accordance with the provisions of Article (7) of Law No. (1) of 2019 regulating the investment of non-Qatari capital in economic activity.

The Cabinet also approved: A draft cooperation agreement to support the project to develop an advanced labor market information system (LMIS) and the data analysis ecosystem between the Ministry of Labor and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

A draft agreement on flexible voluntary contribution between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). A draft agreement on basic contribution to support the regular resources of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, between the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

A draft agreement on basic contribution to the Qatar Fund for Development in the State of Qatar and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to support the United Nations Innovation and Transformation Fund.

The Cabinet reviewed the following two issues and took the appropriate decision thereon: A report on the results of government agencies' participation in celebrating Qatar Environment Day. A report on the results of organizing the Qatar-Nigeria Business Forum.