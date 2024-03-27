Army Chief Instructs Maintenance To Prince Rashid Bin Al-Hassan Military Hospital In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 27 (Petra) -- Upon royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, ordered the necessary maintenance and renovation to be carried out at Prince Rashid bin Al-Hassan Military Hospital in Irbid Governorate (northern Jordan).The army chief gave his orders during his visit to the hospital on Wednesday to see what could be improved in terms of the medical services provided to the beneficiaries of the governorate, in order to provide the best medical and therapeutic services to patients.Huneiti was briefed by the hospital director on the current medical services provided to patients and visitors in various departments of the hospital in order to reach the highest levels of efficiency and readiness in providing all medical services.Huneiti stressed the continued support of the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) - Arab Army for the regional hospitals of the Royal Medical Services to perform their tasks in the best possible way.