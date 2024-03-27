South Korea Plans To Launch 60 Reconnaissance Satellites By 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean military intends to purchase about 60 smallsatellites and microsatellites and launch them by 2030 to conductindependent reconnaissance against the DPRK, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

Seoul plans to purchase from 10 to 20 small satellites and about40 microsatellites. Small satellites can be launched between 2026and 2028, and microsatellites from 2028 to 2030.

The South Korean authorities are striving to implement thisinitiative, as they have come to the conclusion that fivemedium-sized satellites will not be enough to track the DPRK - somany devices are planned to be launched before 2025. After anincrease of 60 units, the grouping of satellites will providereconnaissance with an interval of 30 minutes.

As Yonhap explains, microsatellites include devices weighingless than 100 kg, and the mass of small satellites is less than 500kg. Both types of satellites are planned to be launched using SouthKorean missiles.

The first reconnaissance satellite of the Republic of Korea waslaunched in December 2023 from the American base Vandenberg inCalifornia on a Falcon 9 rocket of the American company SpaceX. Thesecond satellite is expected to be sent into orbit in earlyApril.

On November 21, 2023, North Korea launched its firstreconnaissance satellite, Malligyong-1.