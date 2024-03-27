ONDC Food Delivery Orders Cross 5 Lakh In March 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 27 (KNN) The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) witnessed a major milestone recently with monthly food delivery orders crossing the 5 lakh mark in March 2024.

This record number highlights the rapidly growing adoption of the ONDC network by leading food brands and consumers across India.

Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer at ONDC, revealed these impressive figures to businessline.

"Last year in March 2023, we were doing only around 4,000 food orders. This March, we've crossed the 5 lakh order mark - over a 100x increase in just one year," he said.

Key factors driving ONDC's food delivery growth include expansion to over 200 cities across the country, on boarding of major brands like Domino's, Rebel Foods, McDonald's, Burger King and Biryani by Kilo which has tripled the number of restaurants live on the network, and a powerful network effect whereby food delivery emerged as a widely promoted category across ONDC's buyer apps as more sellers joined.

While food delivery saw record traction, ONDC witnessed growth across categories like fashion, electronics, health/wellness and home/kitchen products.

The network now has over 2 lakh transactions per day. For the new fiscal year, Joshi indicated introducing financial services and further strengthening the grocery segment with over 5,000 FPOs already live.

"We expect broadening of products/services across new and existing categories and geographical expansion," he stated.

With major brands and consumers embracing its open e-commerce model, ONDC appears poised for continued stellar growth in the coming years across India.

(KNN Bureau)