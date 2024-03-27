Attempts to establish new Bulgarian government stall

(MENAFN) Efforts to establish a new government in Bulgaria have come to a standstill, as reported by local media on Tuesday.



The Conservative GERB-UDF party rejected a final proposal from the centrist Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (CC-DB) party, which was a former power-sharing partner, to form a government, according to a state-run news agency.



In a statement, GERB-UDF stated that they are "not going to participate in attempts to form a Cabinet on a second or third mandate. Let Bulgarian people decide via elections who and how should run Bulgaria"



The proposed agreement by CC-DB outlined guarantees for reforms in the country's judiciary, regulators, and security services, with clear deadlines for implementation. It also required GERB-UDF to nominate a mutually agreeable prime minister, and for the Cabinet to maintain its current structure as under the incumbent government led by Nikolay Denkov.



According to the news agency, GERB's rejection of the deal is likely to lead to early national elections — the country's sixth since April 2021.



The CC-DB has not yet secured support from another party for forming a government.



The incumbent Denkov government, a majority coalition between GERB and CC-DB, has been in power since last June.



Last week, the planned government rotation between the coalition partners and the signing of a renewed government manifesto for the next nine months failed to materialize.

MENAFN27032024000045015839ID1108027354