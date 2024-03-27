France faces challenges in fulfilling Macron's pledge for increased military aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to a report by a French news agency, it is "extremely unclear" how France can fulfill President Emmanuel Macron's promises to provide increased military aid to Ukraine, given the government's struggles with plans for spending cuts.



The French authorities are aiming to save €10 billion (USD10.8 billion) this year, amid a budget deficit of €144.5 billion (USD156 billion) and a reduced growth forecast projecting just 1 percent growth in 2024.



To achieve these savings, the government has proposed cutting expenses across all ministries and reducing public policies, including development aid and subsidies for building renovation.



Given these circumstances, Macron's pledge to provide €3 billion in support for Ukraine this year, as part of a bilateral security pact signed with Ukraine in mid-February, has become a "budgetary and political headache" for his government, as reported by the news agency.



Lawmakers from Macron's ruling Renaissance party have reportedly been confronted by voters questioning how the government can allocate billions to Ukraine while planning spending cuts at home.



“People ask us why we’re giving €3 billion to Ukraine, it’s a lot of money,” Renaissance MP Mathieu Lefevre was cited as declaring.



The news agency suggested that in order to fulfill their promise to Kiev, authorities in Paris might need to employ tactics such as manipulating paperwork. For instance, they could include France's €900 million contribution to the European Peace Facility, an EU fund aimed at aiding Ukraine, within the €3 billion total pledged to Ukraine.

