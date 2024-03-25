Investornewsbreaks N2OFF Inc.'S (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) Save Foods Ltd. Marks Important Step For Commercial Expansion In California

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) N2OFF Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE: 80W) (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) , a pioneer agri-food tech company offering sustainable solutions for agriculture and plant-based food, previously announced that the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (“CDPR”) registered for use FieldProtect, Save Foods Ltd.'s pre-harvest treatment, based on its compliance with California laws and regulations pertaining to pesticide registration. According to the update, the approval now extends the use of the product in California from exclusively post-harvest processes to include pre-harvest applications, which significantly broadens Save Foods' potential market reach.“We believe this marks an important step forward for Save Foods in providing food safety and reducing waste from field to fork, paving the way for its potential commercial expansion in California,” the company stated in the press release.

About N2OFF Inc.

N2OFF (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is an innovative agri-food tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. NTWO OFF Ltd., N2OFF's majority owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate N2O (nitrous oxide) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. NTWO OFF aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. N2OFF also owns a minority position in Plantify Foods Inc. (TSX.V: PTFY) , a Canadian company listed on the TSXV that offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free, non-allergenic, use whole natural ingredients, and are easy to prepare. For more information about N2OFF and NTWO OFF, visit .

