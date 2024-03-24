French Pres. Calls For Immediate, Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, March 24 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel Macron called Sunday for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, expressing his deep concern about the recent operations carried out by the Israeli occupation army in the Shifa Hospital complex.

In a statement, the French presidency said that this came in a phone call between President Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where Macron expressed his "firm" opposition to the Israeli attack on Rafah.

Macron pointed out that the forced displacement of residents constitutes a war crime within the meaning of international law and that the future of Gaza can only be decided within the framework of the future Palestinian state and under the responsibility of the Palestinian Authority.

Based on the International Court of Justice's request to Israel, Macron insisted that Israel must open all existing land crossings to the Gaza Strip "immediately and unconditionally," especially the Al-Mantar crossing, with a direct land route from Jordan, in addition to the port of Ashdod. (end)

