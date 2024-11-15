Ukraine Already Harvests 71.4M Tonnes Of Grain, Oilseed Crops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of November 15, 2024, a total of 71.4 million tonnes of the new-harvest were gathered across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Overall, 52.1 million tonnes of grain crops and about 19.3 million tonnes of oilseeds were harvested,” the report states.

As of November 15, 2024, Ukrainian farmers gathered grain and oilseed crops from 19.2 million hectares.

In particular, wheat, barley and peas were harvested from 100% of crop fields. A total of 22.4 million tonnes of wheat was gathered from 4.9 million hectares, 5.6 million tonnes of barley from 1.4 million hectares, and 470.5 thousand tonnes of peas from 212.2 thousand hectares.

Additionally, a total of 22.3 million tonnes of corn was harvested from 3.5 million hectares (88% of crop fields). Ukrainian farmers also gathered 161 thousand tonnes of millet and 127.2 thousand tonnes of buckwheat.

As for oilseeds, a total of 10 million tonnes of sunflower seeds were threshed from 4.8 million hectares (97% of crop fields); 5.9 million tonnes of soybeans – from 2.6 million hectares (98% of crop fields); and 3.5 million tonnes of rapeseed – from 1.3 million hectares (100% of crop fields).

In terms of the gross yield of grain crops, farmers from the Odesa region took the lead with 4.6 million tonnes, followed by the Chernihiv region with 4.2 million tonnes, and the Poltava region with 4.1 million tonnes.

In terms of the yielding capacity, the Khmelnytskyi region topped the ranking with 76.9 quintals per hectare, followed by the Chernihiv region (69.1 quintals per hectare) and the Ternopil region (66.8 quintals per hectare).

The harvesting of sugar beets is near completion across 16 regions. A total of 11.4 million tonnes of sugar beets were gathered from 228.1 thousand hectares (92% of crop fields).

A reminder that, as of November 12, 2024, Ukrainian farmers sowed about 6 million hectares with winter crops. The sowing campaign was completed across 14 regions.