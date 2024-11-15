Dehradun Accident: Graphic 'Gratuitous Gore' Video Of Crash Removed By X As Police Await Sole Survivor's Account

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dehradun Accident: Dehradun authorities are closely monitoring the condition of Siddhesh Agarwal, the only survivor of a devastating car accident that claimed the lives of six young passengers. The crash, which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, November12, at around 1:30 am, involved a high-speed collision between an Innova and a container truck near ONGC Chowk.

Siddhesh, 25, is currently in critical condition at Synergy Hospital . are hopeful that once he regains consciousness, his account will shed light on why the vehicle was speeding.“We need to understand the circumstances that led to this tragic incident,” an official stated.

Dehradun Accident: Victims Identified

The fatal accident took the lives of Guneet (19), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goyal (23), Atul Agarwal (24), Kamakshi (20), all residents of Dehradun , and Kunal Kukreja (23) from Himachal Pradesh. Their bodies were retrieved from the wreckage and transported to the mortuaries at Coronation, Doon, and Indresh Hospitals.

The condition of the victims was so severe that authorities reported instances of severed body parts scattered on the road. The impact left some with severed heads, and the body parts of some were scattered on the road. Videos on social media also suggested a part of the brain was found on the spot.

Dehradun Accident: Horrific Aftermath Shared Online

A disturbing video showing the Dehradun accident's aftermath circulated on social media but was quickly removed from X (formerly Twitter) for violating content policies.

The graphic footage showed body parts and other distressing visuals, deemed by the platform as“gratuitous gore."

A message sent to the original poster, user Chauhan, read:“Violating our rules against posting media depicting gratuitous gore. You may not share excessively graphic media (e.g., severe injuries, torture). Exposure to gratuitous gore can be harmful, especially if the content is posted with intent to delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure."