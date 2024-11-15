Budget Support Exceeds $100B: Finance Ministry Names Ukraine's Biggest Donors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received more than $100 billion in external budget support.

In particular, since February 2022, Ukraine has received: $31.1 billion in 2022, $42.5 billion in 2023, and $27.2 billion in 2024 (as of November 14), Ukrinform reports, referring to the of Finance.

“The largest providers of budgetary assistance for this period are: the European Union - $40.5 billion; the United States - $28.2 billion; the IMF - $11.4 billion; Japan - $ 6.3 billion; Canada - $5.4 billion,” the report says.

The top five partners in terms of financial support provided more than 90% of all funds raised.

Ukraine to attract more than $1B from World Bank and EUR 150M from EU

Ukraine received the most funds in the form of grants from the United States. The European Union is the second largest donor in terms of grant funds - $2.3 billion. Other countries that provided significant support on a non-refundable basis included Germany ($1.4 billion), Japan ($955 million), and Norway ($506 million).

As Ukrinform reported, the European Commission has given a positive assessment for the second regular payment of close to EUR 4.1 billion under the Ukraine Facility.