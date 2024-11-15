132 Nations Call To Halt Military Operations During Month Of Baku Climate Summit

(MENAFN- IANS) Baku, Nov 16 (IANS) At Peace, Relief, and Recovery Day at the 2024 UN Climate (COP29), the Presidency on Friday announced that 132 countries, comprising India, have joined the COP Truce Appeal, an initiative which is also supported by more than a thousand international institutions, private sector representatives, civil society organisations, and influential public figures.

The "COP Truce" urges nations to halt military operations during the month of the conference.

This appeal, inspired by the Olympic Truce, represents a powerful initiative from the COP29 Presidency, designed to foster peace, environmental preservation, and the global fight against climate change.

The COP Truce draws its inspiration from the Olympic Truce, which has been revived by the international community since the early 1990s.

Rooted in a United Nations resolution passed in 1993, the Olympic Truce calls on nations to suspend hostilities during the Olympic Games as a symbol of peace and unity.

This tradition has been honoured biannually, with the latest resolution reaffirming the Olympic Truce in November 2023.

Recognising the similar need for unity in the climate crisis, the COP29 Presidency has adapted this concept to create the COP Truce initiative, calling for a halt to military operations during the month of the conference.

The COP Truce period is proposed to cover November -- the duration of COP29. This period of ceasefire aligns with the goals of the climate action agenda, underscoring the connection between peace and environmental stability, helping to focus on climate challenges.

The COP Truce is motivated by two core objectives -- reducing environmental impact and promoting unity in the face of climate change.

Global military activities contribute significantly to greenhouse gas emissions, estimated to account for 5.5 per cent of annual global emissions -- a figure higher than those of the aviation and shipping sectors combined.

The devastating environmental impacts of conflicts, from the destruction of ecosystems to pollution of soil, water, and air, contribute to the worsening climate crisis and hinder efforts to protect natural resources.

War and armed conflicts can render large areas unusable, contaminating ecosystems and leaving behind long-lasting environmental scars.

The COP Truce seeks to mitigate this environmental toll by temporarily reducing conflict-based emissions and allowing critical ecosystems to breathe. This Truce represents a crucial call to recognise the impact of militarised emissions and prioritise environmental health.

Climate change is an existential threat to humanity, affecting every region, every economy, and every person. Unlike traditional political issues that divide, the climate crisis requires a united, non-political response.

Climate talks shouldn't be politicised and must transcend political conflicts, prioritising the health of the planet and future generations. This principle lies at the heart of the COP Truce initiative.

By setting aside political differences, the COP Truce provides an opportunity for nations to come together under the shared goal of safeguarding the planet.

Climate change knows no borders, and the need for collective action has never been more pressing. COP29 presents a chance to reaffirm global commitments to peace and climate resilience.

The world is invited to stand together in Baku and respect the COP Truce as a symbol of shared responsibility, resilience, and hope.