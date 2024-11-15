UN Force In Lebanon Says Artillery Shell Hits West Sector Headquarters

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 16 (NNN-NNA) – The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said in a statement yesterday that, an artillery shell hit its West Sector headquarters in the village of Chamaa, in southern Lebanon.

“This afternoon (yesterday), a 155mm live artillery shell hit UNP 2-3, UNIFIL West Sector headquarters in Chamaa,” the statement said.

“The shell did not detonate, and Italian bomb disposal experts swiftly secured the area, removed the ordnance, and conducted a controlled detonation,” the statement said, noting that there were no injuries among the peacekeepers.

“As a precautionary measure, due to ongoing hostilities between the Israel Zionist Forces and Hezbollah, personnel were in shelters,” it said.

The statement reminded relevant parties to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property, noting,“Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are a grave violation of international humanitarian laws and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701.”

UNIFIL sites and facilities have previously been attacked, amid an escalating conflict between the Israeli Zionist army and Hezbollah, which began on Oct 8, last year.

Statistics released by the Lebanese Health Ministry yesterday, revealed that the death toll from Israeli Zionist airstrikes in Lebanon, since the onset of the conflict, has reached 3,445, with injuries rising to 14,599.

Meanwhile, also yesterday, eight people were murdered and nine others injured, in the Israeli Zionist airstrikes on southern Lebanon.– NNN-NNA

