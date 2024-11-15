Top News Today: PM Modi In Nigeria, Q2 Results, Coldplay Concert Tickets, Bank Strike Called Off & More On November 16

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top news today November 16: A host of developments, updates, and events are expected in India and internationally on November 3 in the markets, political, financial, technology, and general spheres. We take a look.

Prime Narendra Modi will visit Nigeria on November 16-17, after a gap of 17 years. Speaking to reporters, Secretary of Economic Relations Dammu Ravi said Modi is visiting Nigeria at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Prime Minister will be making a state visit to Nigeria from November 16-17. It will be at the invitation of the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This visit is happening after a gap of 17 years. The first visit of the Prime Minister to the West African region. The last visit took place in October 2007 by Manmohan Singh, and that was the time when both sides established strategic partnership," he said.

Ravi said that PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome in Nigeria, and the Nigerian president and PM Modi will have a one-on-one meeting. The leaders will then hold delegation-level talks and sign five MoUs.

Tickets for British rock band Coldplay's newly announced fourth concert in Ahmedabad will go on sale at 12 pm today, November 16, on BookMyShow.

The shows in India are part of the band's 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025. The fourth concert will be held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025.

Coldplay posted on their official X page about the new concert in India. "2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED...The band will play their biggest-ever show at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January 2025. #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour," the band posted on X.

According to a press release by the ticketing platform, the multiple Grammy -award-winning band will perform for a potential audience of 100,000 fans, making it "the biggest stadium show of their career".

One company is set to release its second quarter results today for the July-September 2024 period of the year (Q2FY25). Earnings report is expected for Deepak Builders & Engineers India today.

Bank employees in Maharashtra deferred an earlier call to strike work on November 16 after the state government assured to enhance security for employees working on the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme.

The bank employees had threatened to go on strike because of the challenges in implementing the ambitious scheme launched ahead of the state elections.

"The Maharashtra Government will direct District Collectors and Police Commissioners to prioritise the security of bank employees, particularly in relation to the Ladki Bahin scheme rollout," a statement from the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said.

The scheme aims to provide a cash transfer of ₹1,500 to every eligible woman, and there are huge crowds in the bank branches to enrol in the scheme.

