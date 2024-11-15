Minister Galushchenko: Ukraine Ready To Help Poland Develop Nuclear Power Industry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland is planning to develop the nuclear power industry, and Ukraine has significant experience and corresponding professionals. Hence, Kyiv is ready to provide assistance to Warsaw in this area.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Minister German Galushchenko in a rapid-fire interview with Ukrinform on the sidelines of the international and conference, Rebuild Ukraine & Energy , in Warsaw.

According to Galushchenko, cooperation between Ukraine and Poland in the energy sector is“very good”, and the two countries have many areas of such cooperation.

In particular, last year another interconnector, Khmelnytskyi NPP-Rzeszów, was put into operation, having increased the capacity of the energy systems of Ukraine and the EU.

Galushchenko also mentioned cooperation in the gas sector, gas interconnectors and the use of gas storage facilities, as well as future cooperation in the nuclear power industry.

“Poland is planning to develop the nuclear power industry and has signed relevant contracts, and we have a huge operational experience and competent professionals. Hence, during talks with both Polish and American partners, we emphasized that Ukraine could significantly strengthen this area,” Galushchenko noted.

He also mentioned that Poland provided Ukraine with equipment to rebuild and repair its energy infrastructure.

A reminder that the Polish Nuclear Power Programme (PPEJ) was endorsed in 2020, providing for the construction of two nuclear power plants with a total capacity of 6-9 gigawatts.

The construction of the first NPP in Poland is expected to start in 2028 and last for seven years. It will be built within the Lubiatowo-Kopalino area in Pomeranian Voivodeship.