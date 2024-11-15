Podcast: Navigating Purpose & ESG In The B2B Tech Industry

( MENAFN - PRovoke) In this edition of the PRovoke podcast, Maja Pawinska Sims is joined by Richard Smith, co-founder and CEO of fintech Payen, and MikeWorldWide director Conrad Arnavutian, to talk about humanising B2B technology, purpose-driven B2B communications, and how brands and communicators in this sector can navigate the future of sustainability and ESG.

