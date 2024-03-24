IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Insights On Facing Hardik Pandya In GT Vs MI Encounter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shubman Gill assumes the role of Gujarat Titans skipper following Hardik Pandya's move to Mumbai Indians. As Pandya returns to Ahmedabad to face his former team, Gill finds himself leading the opposition. Despite the shift in IPL dynamics, Gill anticipates an exhilarating showdown with Pandya as the two clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Expressing his admiration for India's prominent captains, Gill highlights MS Dhoni as his childhood inspiration, acknowledging the influence of his on-field demeanor. Although he respects Virat Kohli, Gill emphasizes the significant impact of Rohit Sharma, whom he has played under for most of his career with Team India.

Facing the formidable Mumbai Indians, a five-time IPL champion, Gill remains optimistic, citing Gujarat's unbeaten record against MI in Ahmedabad. As he gears up to confront Pandya, his former captain both in the Indian team and Gujarat Titans, Gill anticipates a thrilling encounter against the all-rounder-led Mumbai side.

With the prospect of a vibrant crowd at the stadium, Gill looks forward to the electrifying atmosphere, hoping for overwhelming support for Gujarat Titans.

Also Read:

IPL 2024: Anuj Rawat aims for long-term wicketkeeper-batsman role with RCB