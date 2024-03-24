Major Fire In Colombo Building

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A major fire erupted at a building in Wellawatte, Colombo in the vicinity of the No Limit clothes store.

According to some reports the fire had spread inside the popular clothes store.

Thick black smoke filled the area and vehicular movement on at least one side of the Galle Road came to a grinding halt.

Multiple fire engines were deployed to the location. (Colombo Gazette)



