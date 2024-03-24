Russian Strikes Hit Naftogaz Facilities In Western Ukraine CEO

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In western Ukraine, as a result of Russian missile strikes in the early hours of Sunday, Naftogaz Group facilities suffered damage.

That's according to Oleksiy Chernyshov, Chairman of the Board, Naftogaz of Ukraine, who broke the news on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"This morning, the enemy attacked our energy infrastructure, again. We see damage to Naftogaz Group facilities in the west. So far, no casualties have been confirmed," he said.

According to Chernyshov, work on containing and eliminating the consequences of the strikes is underway.

He promised to deliver further updates as they come.

Fire breaks out at energy facility inregion after enemy strikes

As Ukrinform reported, on Sunday morning, Russian kamikaze drones of and missiles attacked an energy infrastructure facility in Lviv region, causing a fire.

According to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, the Russians launched nearly 20 missiles and seven kamikaze drones – all targeting infrastructure facilities across Lviv region.

Later the same morning, Russia launched another wave of missiles at one of the energy facilities hit earlier. Two Kinzhal missiles hit the target, according to the latest reports.