Foreign visitor arrivals in Turkey increase by 23 percent to 2.3M

(MENAFN) Foreign visitor entries in Turkey surged by 23 percent from 2023 to 2.3 million in the last month, as stated by official data published on Friday.



Istanbul, which is the biggest town in Turkey in terms of population, witnessed the biggest number of foreign tourists with 1.3 million in February, the Culture and Tourism Ministry data displayed.



The northwestern town of Edirne, which is bounded by both of Bulgaria and Greece, experienced 268,735 foreign tourist arrivals last month. The well-known resort town of Antalya on the Turkish Riviera trailed with 222,720 foreign visitors.



Iranians constituted the most significant portion of foreign visitors to Turkey with 226,104 tourists, which is doubled in comparison to the figures from the last year.



Russians secured second place in reference to nationalities of foreign visitors throughout the same time, with 203,073 in last month, which is a 11 percent decline on a yearly basis.



Germans came next with 187,946 visitors, followed by Bulgarians with 182,887 visitors.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108014800