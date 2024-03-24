ENEC successfully finishes connecting Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant IV to UAE electricity grid

(MENAFN) In a significant milestone for the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) energy sector, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has announced the successful completion of the process to connect the fourth reactor within the Barakah peaceful nuclear energy plants to the UAE electricity grid. This achievement underscores ENEC's commitment to advancing the nation's clean energy goals while adhering to the highest standards of safety and quality.



Executed by ENEC's operational arm, Nawah Energy Company, the connection marks the production of the first megawatt of clean electricity from the fourth reactor, effectively integrating it into the national power grid. This development represents a major stride toward the UAE's transition to clean energy sources, aligning with its ambitious target of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.



With the addition of the fourth reactor, the Barakah nuclear power plant will contribute an additional 1,400 megawatts of clean electricity to the UAE's energy network. This significant capacity expansion underscores the nation's ongoing efforts to bolster network stability and ensure energy security by providing reliable, carbon-free electricity to consumers across the country.



The successful integration of the fourth reactor into the grid was made possible through close collaboration between Nawah and Abu Dhabi Transmission and Control Company (Transco), a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA). Transco played a crucial role in constructing the overhead lines necessary to connect the Barakah nuclear power plants to the Abu Dhabi network, facilitating the seamless delivery of energy produced by the plants to consumers throughout the UAE.



This accomplishment represents a testament to the dedication and expertise of the specialized teams at Nawah, who worked tirelessly to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the Barakah nuclear power plants. With this latest milestone, the UAE continues to demonstrate its leadership in advancing clean energy technologies and achieving sustainable development goals.

