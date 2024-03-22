Death Toll In Russia's March 22 Attack On Ukraine Has Increased To Five - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in Russia's March 22 missile and drone attack on Ukraine has increased to five.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video address to Ukrainians, reports Ukrinform.

"Overall, the strikes harmed over 30 people across the country. As of now, five people have been reported killed... My condolences to their close ones. A significant part of the energy system has been damaged," he said.

According to Zelensky, recovery efforts are underway everywhere there were impacts.

"All services, repair brigades, rescue teams of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, police, and everyone involved will be working around the clock to overcome this terror to the maximum extent possible," he said.

On March 22, Russian troops carried out an unprecedented missile and drone attack on Ukraine.

From 04:00, the enemy began to launch missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 explosions rang out. Seven private houses were destroyed, and dozens were damaged. The Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant suffered the greatest destruction. The dam is currently closed to traffic.



















































Earlier, Zaporizhzhia region governor Ivan Fedorov said that the attack had killed an 8-year-old girl and her father, 35. In addition, the 62-year-old driver of a trolleybus who was driving along the HPP dam was also killed.